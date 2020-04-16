Arctic stratospheric ozone levels hit record low in March

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 17:59 Hits: 2

Ozone levels above the Arctic reached a record low for March, researchers report. An analysis of satellite observations show that ozone levels reached their lowest point on March 12 at 205 Dobson units. While such low levels are rare, they are not unprecedented. Similar low ozone levels occurred in the upper atmosphere, or stratosphere, in 1997 and 2011. In comparison, the lowest March ozone value observed in the Arctic is usually around 240 Dobson units.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416135944.htm