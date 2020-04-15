Fossil record analysis hints at evolutionary origins of insects' structural colors

Articles

Researchers have analyzed preserved scales from wing cases of two fossil weevils from the Late Pleistocene era to better understand the origin of light-scattering nanostructures present in present-day insects. The study suggests the weevils' colors evolved initially for camouflage amongst their leafy background before diversifying for other functions such as to signal potential mates or deter predators.

