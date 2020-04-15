The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fossil record analysis hints at evolutionary origins of insects' structural colors

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Researchers have analyzed preserved scales from wing cases of two fossil weevils from the Late Pleistocene era to better understand the origin of light-scattering nanostructures present in present-day insects. The study suggests the weevils' colors evolved initially for camouflage amongst their leafy background before diversifying for other functions such as to signal potential mates or deter predators.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200414225712.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version