Tackling Inequality in Cities is Essential for Fighting COVID-19

Tackling Inequality in Cities is Essential for Fighting COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintMore than 1 billion people live in slums and informal settlements in developing cities like Mumbai, India. Social distancing may be impossible for many of them. Photo by Adrian Catalan Lazar/iStockPhoto The COVID-19 pandemic has created a disruptive new normal for everyone through shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines. But for the billions of urban poor, these guidelines aren’t just...

