Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 16:33 Hits: 2

Tackling Inequality in Cities is Essential for Fighting COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintMore than 1 billion people live in slums and informal settlements in developing cities like Mumbai, India. Social distancing may be impossible for many of them. Photo by Adrian Catalan Lazar/iStockPhoto The COVID-19 pandemic has created a disruptive new normal for everyone through shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines. But for the billions of urban poor, these guidelines aren’t just...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/BUI-PELowi8/coronavirus-inequality-cities