Big Banks Pull Financing, Prepare To Seize Assets From Collapsing Oil and Gas Industry

The finances of the oil and gas industry are so dismal that the major banks that have funded the money-losing fracking boom are now exploring taking the unusual step of taking over the oil companies that cannot afford to pay back the banks' loans.
Reuters reported that banks are exploring the option of seizing oil company assets because the more traditional route of bankruptcy will result in huge losses for the banks — while seizing assets and holding them until oil prices increase would likely minimize those losses.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/13/big-banks-pulling-financing-oil-and-gas-industry