Vexing Nemo: Motorboat noise makes clownfish stressed and aggressive

Working on the reefs around Moorea in French Polynesia, an international team of scientists exposed 40 pairs of clownfish to recordings of natural reef sounds or motorboat noise for up to two days. Motorboat noise caused clownfish to hide in the protective tentacles of their host anemone, move less into open water to feed and to be more aggressive towards domino damselfish that also reside in the anemone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408184719.htm

