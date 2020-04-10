The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

5 Visible Signs of Climate Change in Antarctica

Category: Climate

5 Visible Signs of Climate Change in Antarctica Comments|Add Comment|PrintSigns of climate change can be seen throughout Antarctica, from the landscape to the life that inhabits it. Photo by Kelly Levin/WRI  “Why did you choose to come to Antarctica?” my fellow passengers asked shortly after we exchanged names. So many answers quickly surfaced in my mind: the wildlife; the icebergs; the history of exploration. But above all, I decided to travel to world’s southernmost pole because I had read so...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/g2hNIklu9C8/5-visible-signs-climate-change-antarctica

