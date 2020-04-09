The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newly emerged enterovirus-A71 C4 isolates may be more virulent than B5 in northern Vietnam

Category: Climate

Researcher have found a new sublineage of enterovirus A71 (EV-A71) C4 subgenotype with two possible recombinant strains during the 2015-16 outbreak of hand-foot-and-mouth disease in Hanoi, northern Vietnam. Further, they confirmed that the EV-A71-C4 subgenotype may be more virulent than the B5 clinically and experimentally with transgenic mouse model. This has helped elucidate the outbreak and may identify candidate viral strains for developing polyvalent vaccines.

