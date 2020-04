Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:05 Hits: 1

In Swahili, red-billed oxpeckers are called Askari wa kifaru, or 'the rhino's guard.' Now, an article suggests that this indigenous name rings true: red-billed oxpeckers may behave like sentinels, sounding an alarm to potential danger. By tracking wild black rhinos, researchers found that those carrying oxpeckers were far better at sensing and avoiding humans than those without the hitchhiking bird.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409110524.htm