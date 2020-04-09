Long-living tropical trees play outsized role in carbon storage

Category: Climate Hits: 2A group of trees that grow fast, live long lives and reproduce slowly account for the bulk of the biomass -- and carbon storage -- in some tropical rainforests, a team of scientists says. The finding that these trees, called long-lived pioneers, play a much larger role in carbon storage than previously thought may have implications in efforts to preserve forests as a strategy to fight climate change.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409141550.htm