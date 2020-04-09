The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A damaged fertilized egg sends signal that helps mother live a longer healthy life

Category: Climate Hits: 1

There is plenty of scientific evidence that the health of a mother can impact the health of her child. Now a new study flips that relationship around: Researchers have discovered the health of the fertilized embryo determines the functional health of the mother, which has implications for healthy aging, stress resilience and suppression of protein damage. Essentially, a bad egg does good by protecting the mother from cellular stress, ensuring she lives longer and is healthy enough to produce the next generation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409141551.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version