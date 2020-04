Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:15 Hits: 1

New research suggests that large-scale environmental factors influence the size of one of the ocean's most abundant forage species. Recently, scientists found that anthropogenic influences affected menhaden in the Atlantic more than in the Gulf, where environmental factors were the more dominant predictors of growth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409141553.htm