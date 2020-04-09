The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Give Business Leaders a Broader Mandate for Sustainability

Category: Climate Hits: 7The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Give Business Leaders a Broader Mandate for Sustainability Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe COVID-19 crisis could be a turning point for business. Photo by Cicero Group/Flickr As the world braces for what could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, we need to also think about how we come out the other end if this. It may be instinctive to return to the status quo ante as soon as possible. Compared to our current situation, it represents safety, health and...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/_kXIw7Z0Oj0/coronavirus-pandemic-could-give-business-leaders-broader-mandate-sustainability