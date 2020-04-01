The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

STATEMENT: COP26 Postponed Due to Global Pandemic

STATEMENT: COP26 Postponed Due to Global Pandemic The United Nations Framework on Climate Change, together with the UK government, which is serving as the COP26 Presidency, announced that it will be postponing the summit due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The exact date will be determined following consultation with parties. Following is a statement from Andrew Steer, President & CEO, World Resources Institute: "Shifting the timing of the UN climate...

