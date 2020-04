Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:14 Hits: 1

When modeling the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) ocean-climate cycle, adding satellite sea surface salinity -- or saltiness -- data significantly improves model accuracy, according to a new study.

