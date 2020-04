Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:14 Hits: 1

Can a special diet help in certain cases of asthma? A new study at least points to this conclusion. According to the study, mice that were switched to a so-called ketogenic diet showed significantly reduced inflammation of the respiratory tract.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200407131457.htm