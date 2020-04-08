The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How does habitat fragmentation affect Amazonian birds?

Category: Climate

The Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP), located near Manaus, Brazil, began in 1979 and is the world's longest-running experimental study of tropical forest fragments. A new article summarizes four decades of data from the project about how Amazonian bird communities respond to habitat fragmentation, a question as relevant today as ever in light of the recent increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085539.htm

