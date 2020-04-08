How does habitat fragmentation affect Amazonian birds?

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:55 Hits: 2

The Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP), located near Manaus, Brazil, began in 1979 and is the world's longest-running experimental study of tropical forest fragments. A new article summarizes four decades of data from the project about how Amazonian bird communities respond to habitat fragmentation, a question as relevant today as ever in light of the recent increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085539.htm