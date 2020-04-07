Scientists develop new way to identify the sex of sea turtle hatchlings

Category: Climate Hits: 2A new minimally invasive technique greatly enhances the ability to measure neonate turtle sex ratios. This is the first time that differences in sex-specific protein expression patterns have been identified in blood samples of hatchlings with temperature-dependent sex determination. The technique is a crucial step in assessing the impact of climate change on imperiled turtle species and will enable more accurate estimates of hatchling sex ratios at a population level and on a global scale.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200407093922.htm