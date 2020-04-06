The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 Fears Intensified for New Mexico Family Living in Fracking Industry’s Shadow

Penny Aucoin and her husband Carl Dee George have worried about living near oil and gas producing sites in New Mexico's Permian Basin since the sites began springing up near their home six years ago. They have wondered what effect the industrial pollution might have on them and their son and daughter — even more so now with the COVID-19 pandemic — but with no money to pick up and relocate, they have remained in their home.  

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/06/covid-19-fears-new-mexico-family-fracking-wpx

