Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 19:06 Hits: 5

Want to Help the US Economy? Rethink the Trillion Trees Act Comments|Add Comment|PrintWith proper investment, a tree restoration program could create hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs. Photo by Simon Williams/The Nature Conservancy. As the spread of COVID-19 sickens thousands of Americans and pushes the U.S. economy into recession, Congress is working around the clock to provide resources to healthcare workers and relief to workers and industries facing economic hardship. That remains our...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/0YkCrhBS2rE/coronavirus-US-economic-recovery-tree-planting