Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 19:57 Hits: 2

You know that feeling in your gut? We think of it as an innate intuition that sparks deep in the belly and helps guide our actions, if we let it. It's also a metaphor for what scientists call the 'gut-brain axis,' a biological reality in which the gut and its microbial inhabitants send signals to the brain, and vice versa.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200402155733.htm