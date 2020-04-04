The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oil-by-Rail Volumes Decreasing While Risks Remain

There are only two things that have made any real difference in protecting the public from the dangers of oil trains: activism that has stopped new infrastructure, and low oil prices. While activism is currently on hold during the pandemic, impacts on oil prices abound.

The latest numbers show that U.S. oil-by-rail volumes are down 11% vs. where they were a year ago, which is likely just the beginning of the decline in volumes.

The industry is actually looking to fill rail tank cars with oil and then just park them as a form of additional storage as the current oil glut, combined with the huge drop in demand due to the coronavirus, is likely to fill all available storage in the next 2-3 months.

oil by rail
Bomb Trains
Canadian oil by rail
BNSF

https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/04/oil-rail-volumes-decreasing-while-risks-remain

