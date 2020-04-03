The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Changes to drylands with future climate change

Category: Climate Hits: 2

While drylands around the world will expand at an accelerated rate because of future climate change, their average productivity will likely be reduced, according to a new study. These regions, which primarily include savannas, grasslands and shrublands, are important for grazing and non-irrigated croplands. They are also a critical part of the global carbon cycle and make up 41% of Earth's land surface and support 38% of its population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200403115119.htm

