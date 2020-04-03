The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘No Time for Requirements’: Aviation Industry Lobbying Against Green Strings in Coronavirus Bailouts

Aviation has been one of the sectors worst hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. With revenues expected to drop by 44 percent this year, many airlines will go bankrupt without government aid, airline trade body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned.

Across the world, the industry is now asking for huge sums of government money to help it get through. IATAsays $200 billion is needed globally. Many consider bailouts of some kind are essential to support those working in the airline industry and avoid throwing them into economic insecurity. 

International Air Transport Association (IATA)
Air Transport Action Group (ATAG)
Airlines for America (A4A)
Airport Operators Association

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/03/no-time-requirements-aviation-industry-lobbying-against-coronavirus-bailout-green-strings

