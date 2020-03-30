The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japan’s New Climate Commitment Falls Woefully Short. Here’s How to Improve It.

Category: Climate

Japan’s New Climate Commitment Falls Woefully Short. Here’s How to Improve It. Comments|Add Comment|PrintTokyo skyline. Photo by Adventurerob/Flickr */ Today Japan announced the national climate plan — its nationally determined contribution (NDC) — that it will submit to the United Nations. Unfortunately, it is no stronger than the one submitted five years ago, keeping in place a top-line target to reduce emissions 26% by 2030 from 2013 levels. Japan is doing so despite its status as a major...

