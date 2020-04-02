Smaller scale solutions needed for rapid progress towards emissions targets

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

Low-carbon technologies that are smaller scale, more affordable, and can be mass deployed are more likely to enable a faster transition to net-zero emissions, according to a new study. Innovations ranging from solar panels to electric bikes also have lower investment risks, greater potential for improvement in both cost and performance, and more scope for reducing energy demand -- key attributes that will help accelerate progress on decarbonization.

