Under Cover of Pandemic, Fossil Fuel Interests Unleash Lobbying Frenzy

Thousands of Americans are dying, millions have filed for unemployment, and frontline health care workers are risking their lives as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the U.S. In the midst of this crisis, the fossil fuel industry, particularly the oil and gas sector, has been actively seeking both financial relief and deregulation or dismantling of environmental protection measures.

A new briefing by U.K.-based think tank InfluenceMap summarizes this fossil fuel lobbying during the time of the pandemic, pointing to specific examples of how fossil fuel interests around the world are using the cover of the coronavirus crisis to advance their agenda.

Tags: 
fossil fuel lobby
InfluenceMap
coronavirus
Trump Administration
Andrew Wheeler
American Petroleum Institute

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/02/coronavirus-fossil-fuel-lobbying-trump-influencemap

