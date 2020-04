Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:04 Hits: 3

Carbon is essential for life as we know it and plays a vital role in many of our planet's geologic processes -- not to mention the impact that carbon released by human activity has on the planet's atmosphere and oceans. Despite this, the total amount of carbon on Earth remains a mystery, because much of it remains inaccessible in the planet's depths.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200401100456.htm