Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:58 Hits: 3

The Common Nightingale, known for its beautiful song, breeds in Europe and parts of Asia and migrates to sub-Saharan Africa every winter. A new study suggests that natural selection driven by climate change is causing these iconic birds to evolve shorter wings, which might make them less likely to survive their annual migration.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200401105857.htm