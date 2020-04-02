The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Court Rules EPA Can't Keep Secret Key Model Used in Clean Car Rule Rollback

A federal appeals court ruled April 1 that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had no basis to withhold one key part of a computer model used by the agency to develop its less stringent greenhouse gas emission standards for new vehicles. The ruling came just one day after EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a final rule rolling back clean car standards set under the Obama administration.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/01/court-trump-epa-model-rule-rollback-clean-car-standards

