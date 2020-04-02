Court Rules EPA Can't Keep Secret Key Model Used in Clean Car Rule Rollback

Category: Climate Hits: 6
A federal appeals court ruled April 1 that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had no basis to withhold one key part of a computer model used by the agency to develop its less stringent greenhouse gas emission standards for new vehicles. The ruling came just one day after EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a final rule rolling back clean car standards set under the Obama administration.
