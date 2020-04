Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

Researchers describe their discovery of a new mechanism that could contribute to the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. The scientists found that ZBP1, a protein best known for defending against incoming viruses, is activated by sensing an unusual form of cellular genetic material (Z-nucleic acids), leading to cell death and inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200331130051.htm