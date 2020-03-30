The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

$3 Billion 'Bailout' for Oil Producers Dropped From Economic Stimulus Package

Bucking President Trump’s directive for buying oil to fill up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Senate Democrats last week nixed what they say was a $3 billion bailout for oil producers from the coronavirus economic stimulus bill that passed the Senate on March 25. An earlier version of the $2 trillion relief bill favored by Senate Republicans allocated $3 billion for filling up the SPR to aid a struggling oil sector.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/30/bailout-oil-strategic-petroleum-reserve-covid-stimulus-package

