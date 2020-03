Articles

Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

Shorter and warmer winters lead to an increase in emissions of methane from northern lakes, according to a new study. Longer ice-free periods contribute to increased methane emissions. In Finland, emissions of methane from lakes could go up by as much as 60%.

