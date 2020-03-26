The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientists create model to measure how cells sense their surroundings

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Our body's ability to detect disease, foreign material, and the location of food sources and toxins is all determined by a cocktail of chemicals that surround our cells, as well as our cells' ability to 'read' these chemicals. Cells are highly sensitive. In fact, our immune system can be triggered by the presence of just one foreign molecule or ion. Yet researchers don't know how cells achieve this level of sensitivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200326144348.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version