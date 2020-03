Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is now likely to become the fifth endemic coronavirus in humans. Scientists are working to decipher its genome to help us stop other coronaviruses entering the human population.

