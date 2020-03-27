Scientists identify microbe that could help degrade polyurethane-based plastics

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 12:14 Hits: 3

One of the most widely used oil-based plastics, polyurethane, is particularly hard to recycle or destroy safely. It also releases toxic chemicals into landfills. However, some microorganisms are capable of metabolizing these compounds and degrading the plastic waste in the process. Scientists have identified one such bacterium that could be used to help break down polyurethane-based plastics for future bio-recycling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200327081436.htm