The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientists identify microbe that could help degrade polyurethane-based plastics

Category: Climate Hits: 3

One of the most widely used oil-based plastics, polyurethane, is particularly hard to recycle or destroy safely. It also releases toxic chemicals into landfills. However, some microorganisms are capable of metabolizing these compounds and degrading the plastic waste in the process. Scientists have identified one such bacterium that could be used to help break down polyurethane-based plastics for future bio-recycling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200327081436.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version