The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Exxon May Crush Bailout Hopes for Suffering Fracking Companies

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Read time: 10 mins

The Washington Post reported March 10 that the Trump administration was considering some type of financial help for the failing U.S. shale oil and gas industry, “as industry officials close to the administration clamor for help.” Those officials — billionaire shale CEO Harold Hamm was likely among them — seemed desperate for government assistance because, as DeSmog has documented, their deeply indebted businesses have lost billions of dollars during the fracking boom. Even before the recent oil price war and COVID-19 pandemic, these companies could hardly stay afloat, making cries for some type of corporate welfare likely unavoidable. 

But that's not the same message across the entire oil and gas industry.

Tags: 
fracking
Bailout
shaleout
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)
Scott Sheffield
American Petroleum Institute
Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/27/shale-bailout-trump-oil-exxon-strategic-petroleum-reserve

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version