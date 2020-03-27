The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yet Another Study Confirms: Electric Cars Reduce Climate Pollution

Electric cars are better for the climate than gas-powered vehicles in nearly every part of the world. That's the clear, unequivocal finding of the first study that conducted a global examination of the current and future greenhouse gas emissions of electric vehicles (EVs) and gas-powered cars. This study directly refutes myths perpetuated by climate science deniers and EV antagonists, who claim that EVs are really not all that green.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/26/electric-cars-lower-carbon-emissions-gas-climate-knobloch-study

