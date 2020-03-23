Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 19:21 Hits: 1

Geologists have discovered the first ancestor on the family tree that contains most animals today, including humans. The wormlike creature, Ikaria wariootia, is the earliest bilaterian, or organism with a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end connected by a gut. It was found in Ediacaran Period deposits in Australia and was 2-7 millimeters long, with the largest the size of a grain of rice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200323152108.htm