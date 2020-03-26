The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Federal Judge Tosses Dakota Access Pipeline Permits, Orders Full Environmental Review

Today, a federal judge tossed out federal permits for the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL), built to carry over half a million barrels of Bakken crude oil a day from North Dakota, and ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the pipeline project.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg indicated that he would next consider whether to shut down the current flows of oil through DAPL while the environmental review is in process, ordering both sides to submit briefs on the question.

Dakota Access Pipeline
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
energy transfer
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/25/federal-judge-tosses-dakota-access-permits-full-environmental-review

