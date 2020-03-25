Louisiana’s Cancer Alley Community At Increased Risk of COVID-19

Category: Climate Hits: 2
“Our people aren’t prepared for a pandemic,” Robert Taylor, executive director of the Concerned Citizens of St. John The Baptist Parish, told me a couple of days before the governor of Louisiana issued a stay-at-home order due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“Many of us have cancer and weakened immune systems from the chemical onslaught we endure everyday. This could be a death sentence for many of us,” Taylor said.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/25/louisiana-s-cancer-alley-community-increased-risk-covid-19