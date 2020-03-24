Commonly used mouthwash could make saliva significantly more acidic, change microbes

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

The first study looking at the effect of chlorhexidine mouthwash on the entire oral microbiome has found its use significantly increases the abundance of lactate-producing bacteria that lower saliva pH, and may increase the risk of tooth damage. "In the face of the recent COVID-19 outbreak many dentists are now using chlorhexidine as a pre-rinse before doing dental procedures. We urgently need more information on how it works on viruses," said one of the researchers.

