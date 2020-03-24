The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Commonly used mouthwash could make saliva significantly more acidic, change microbes

Category: Climate Hits: 3

The first study looking at the effect of chlorhexidine mouthwash on the entire oral microbiome has found its use significantly increases the abundance of lactate-producing bacteria that lower saliva pH, and may increase the risk of tooth damage. "In the face of the recent COVID-19 outbreak many dentists are now using chlorhexidine as a pre-rinse before doing dental procedures. We urgently need more information on how it works on viruses," said one of the researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200324131851.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version