Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 00:20 Hits: 10

How do animals that help their brethren manage to prioritize those most in need? A new study shows that rats can use odor cues alone to determine how urgently to provide food assistance to other rats in need.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200324202031.htm