Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 16:51 Hits: 1

Thanks to a new algorithm, researchers can now use satellite data to determine in which parts of the ocean certain types of phytoplankton are dominant. In addition, they can identify toxic algal blooms and assess the effects of global warming on marine plankton, allowing them to draw conclusions regarding water quality and the ramifications for the fishing industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319125151.htm