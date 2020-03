Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 17:22 Hits: 3

Researchers have built a device that uses sound waves to detect the stiffness of an extracellular matrix, a structural network that contains cells. Changes in the stiffness of this structure can indicate the spread of disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200320132229.htm