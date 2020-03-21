The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

North Dakota’s Carbon Capture Project Tundra Another “Expensive Greenwashing” Attempt to Bail Out Coal Power

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Read time: 4 mins

Carbon capture technology has generated a lot of controversy–but little private investment–due to its lack of profitability and efficiency. So why is a proposal to retrofit an aging coal-powered plant in North Dakota with smokestack scrubbers receiving millions of federal taxpayer dollars? 

Ask Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), who has directed more than $30 million in Department of Energy funding to Project Tundra.

Tags: 
Project Tundra
carbon capture
greenwashing

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/21/north-dakota-s-carbon-capture-project-tundra-another-expensive-greenwashing-attempt-bail-out-coal-power

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version