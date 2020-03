Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 21:54 Hits: 2

A new method allows the creation of compartments within a liquid that do not have physical barriers. The method could help researchers understand how human cells use 'membraneless compartments' to segregate and concentrate components for important cellular processes, chemical reactions, or other biological functions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200317175449.htm