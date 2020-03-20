The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coal Industry Group Asks Federal Lawmakers to Cut Funding for Black Lung Program, Citing COVID-19

The National Mining Association (NMA) on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by cutting a tax used to support coal miners affected by black lung disease, to cut funding to clean up high-priority abandoned coal mine sites, and taking other steps that would financially benefit the coal mining industry.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/20/coal-industry-group-asks-federal-lawmakers-cut-funding-black-lung-program-citing-covid-19

