The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.

Category: Climate Hits: 5

COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now. Comments|Add Comment|PrintNew York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority is stepping up sanitation on buses, subway cars and stations. Photo by MTA/Flickr The COVID-19 pandemic is laying bare two unavoidable facts about our new reality: we are more interconnected than ever, and cities are at the front lines of this crisis and will be at the front lines of any similarly globalized crisis in the future. Since it emerged...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.COVID-19 Could Affect Cities for Years. Here Are 4 Ways They’re Coping Now.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/XL8kVGRyuaU/covid-19-could-affect-cities-years-here-are-4-ways-theyre-coping-now

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version