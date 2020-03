Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:15 Hits: 0

While there is a growing body of research showing how the loss of Arctic sea ice affects other parts of the planet, a new study is the first to also consider the long-range effect of Antarctic sea ice melt. It estimates that Arctic and Antarctic ice loss will account for about one-fifth of the warming that is projected to happen in the tropics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316141508.htm