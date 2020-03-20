The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shell's Latest Annual Report: More Greenwashing?

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 8 mins

Two years after internal documents surfaced showing that Royal Dutch Shell, like ExxonMobil, knew about climate dangers decades ago, the oil giant released its latest annual report outlining its business strategy and approach to addressing climate change. Despite clear warnings from scientists, global health experts and even central banks of impending climate-driven crises, Shell’s report largely sends a message that everything is fine and the company’s “business strategy is sound.”

Tags: 
shell
Shell Knew
energy transition
Paris Agreement
climate change
climate litigation

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/19/shell-s-latest-annual-report-more-greenwashing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version